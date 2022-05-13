Vasil Shaykhraziev got acquainted with the Tatar gymnasium No. 15 in Kazan

Today Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev visited the Tatar Gymnasium No. 15 of the Kirovsky District of Kazan. This year the school is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The guests of the school today were also the editor of the magazine “Tugan ıir”, Doctor of Historical Sciences Damir Iskhakov and the Head of the Information Service and Media Relations Department of the World Congress of Tatars Gulnaz Shaikhieva. The school has a museum named after Damir Iskhakov, dedicated to the history of the Kazan Admiralty. And Gulnaz Ferdinantovna, who worked here as a history teacher, was remembered by many students as a wise and beloved teacher.

Vasil Shaykhraziev talked with the school staff about national education and upbringing of children in the traditions of the Tatar people. Director of the school Fanit Kharisov acquainted the guests with the activities of the school and spoke about the achievements of the gymnasium. Also, creative teams of students performed for the guests. Vocal-instrumental and dance ensembles, theater circles – all the conditions for the creative development of children are created here.

Today, the school has 421 students and 32 teaching staff.

There are 2 museums in the school: the Geological Museum named after V.G. Khalymbadzh and the Museum named after Damir Iskhakov, where you can get acquainted with the history of the Kazan Admiralty and the life of the Tatars of the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda (Bishbalta). Damir Mavlyaveevich himself highly appreciated the activities of the museum.

The educational institution is the winner of various republican and all-Russian competitions. In 2008, the school became the Laureate of the All-Russian competition “The Best Schools of Russia”, in 2019-2020 it became the winner of the city competition “Tatar Egete. Tatar Kyzy”, in the same year she was the winner of the first degree of the International Festival of Traditional Culture of the Turkic World “Urmai-zelide”, etc. olympiads, competitions and festivals.

Tatar Gymnasium No. 15 was opened on September 1, 1992 in the Admiralteyskaya Sloboda of the city of Kazan. The gymnasium is located in an old building that is over 100 years old. In 1992, the first year of its opening, there were only 83 students in the gymnasium, and now there are 421.

The gymnasium provides each student with the opportunity to study their native Tatar language, culture, history, and traditions.