Battle of young designers in Kazan: festival participants will have only three days to create  ethnic-style costume

On the basis of the new Zelenodolsk camp “Miras”, from August 22 to 24, the Festival of young designers of modern clothes with ethnic component will be held, where 100 young masters from 18 to 35 years old will take part.

Over three days, the participants will have to create a modern costume with ethnic elements from a randomly selected set of materials. They will work with partners, including Diana Basyrova, Chairperson of the Committee for Souvenirs and Arts and Crafts at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, and Regina Garipova, the official representative of Bodypositive Russia in Kazan and the founder of the PlusSizeKazan school of models. One of the experts of the festival will be a designer, a member of the Eurasian Association of Ethno-Designers, a member of the Union of Designers of the Kyrgyz Republic Sultan Saliev.

At the end of the festival (August 30), a Fashion show will take place on the pier of the Kremlin embankment, where participants will present their work together with young designers Sultan Salimov, Bureau Banu, YourStyle in collaboration with ethnic bags from Daniyar Khaziev, Zemfira

