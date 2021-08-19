Final inspection of the polylingual complex “Adymnar” is underway in Naberezhnye Chelny

In Naberezhnye Chelny, a final check of the secondary school for 1224 pupils is underway on Chulman Avenue. This is another new object included in the network of polylingual complexes “Adymnar – the path to knowledge and harmony”. It has received the status of gymnasium number 59.

The total area of ​​the Chelny polylingual complex is 4 hectares. There is everything for the study and physical development of children: classes that will be equipped with “smart” technology, a library, a dining room, an assembly hall for 560 seats. On the ground floor there is a swimming pool with two bowls.

The territory of the gymnasium will be landscaped with small architectural forms and green spaces. The gymnasium will have three sports grounds and a bicycle parking for 50 places. The entrance to the territory of the educational institution will be carried out through the turnstiles.

The technical customer of the school is the Main Investment and Construction Department of the Republic of Tatarstan. Construction work is being carried out by Gran LLC.

In total, six such complexes are planned to be launched in Tatarstan by 2022 within the framework of the national project “Education”. In addition to Kazan (where two complexes will operate), Elabuga and Naberezhnye Chelny, they will open in Almetyevsk and Nizhnekamsk.

The goal of the project, which was initiated by State Counselor of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Republican Renaissance Fund, Mintimer Shaimiev, is to create a model of an educational center in which children will be taught in Russian, Tatar, English and brought up in the spirit of interethnic harmony.