Bishavyl – Bishkovo: centuries, events, fellow villagers

In my hands is another book written by a local historian in the Tatar language. Publishing a book in your native language in regions outside of Tatarstan is not an easy task. But thanks to the enthusiastic patriots of their nation, this is a real thing. This is evidenced by the publication in the Tatar-language newspapers published in Tatarstan and the Urals, a well-known local lore researcher and public figure from the Krasnoufimsky district of the Sverdlovsk region – Khuzin Ildus Abubakirovich (Ildus Khu Хa Abubakir uly). He is the author of many publications on the history of villages and the Tatar people of the Ural region.

And here I am holding the book Ildus Hu Хa “Bishavyl: gasyrlar, vakygalar, avyldashlar” (Kazan, 2018, 163 bit).

In this book, the author writes about the history of his native village, about its origin and development for more than 300 years of its existence, characterizes the life and fate of fellow villagers.

The purpose of the publication, according to the author, is to familiarize fellow villagers with the past 6-7 generations of their ancestors, that is, to recreate family genealogies. Therefore, using the available sources and stories of old residents, the author tried to restore the history of his village.

The book opens with the section “Ural Tatars” (pp. 3-15), where he tried to analyze the history of the Tatars of the Ural region, based on the study of various sources and materials left by researchers of the 18th-19th centuries, as well as materials from the books of Russian and Tatar scientists and writers of the XX-XXI centuries.

In the section “Bishavyl turnda tөp mәglүmәtlәr” (p.16-20), the author gives basic and brief information about the sources on the history of the village in the 17th-20th centuries.

The next essay “Kolkhozlar oeshu” (p.21-24) tells about the collectivization of agriculture in the village of 1920-1930s, about the creation of the collective farms “Kyzyl Yoldyz”, “Kolos”, as well as about the development of the village during the years of the state farm “Krylovsky “.

In the village of Bishavyl, a mosque was built back in 1816. And in the section “Mychetnya yabyluy” the author tells about the closure of the village mosque in the 1930s (pp. 25-26).

In 1930, a school was opened in the village. this fact and the further development of education in the village are described in the essay “Bishavylda mәktәp acylu” (pp. 27-32).

The next essay “Avylybyz һәm avyldashlarybyz turnda” provides information about outstanding fellow countrymen: heroes of war and labor, composers and writers, scientists and teachers, agricultural workers (pp. 32-34).

In the section “Avylnyk atamasy һәm barlykka kilge” (pp. 35-37) versions and facts about the name and origin of the rural settlement are given.

In the largest section “Avylybyz XIX Gasyrd” (pp. 38-158), based on the materials of revisions of the 18th-19th centuries. provides data on prominent families and personalities, their relatives and heirs, living in the village or in other regions of the Urals, the country and foreign countries.

The book is richly illustrated with photographs and the work ends with the author’s wishes to the readers.

I think that this book is important not only for residents of the village of Bishavyl (Bishkovo) and residents of the Tatar villages of the Urals, but in general for the entire Tatar study of local lore. This is another brick and foundation in the building of regional history and Tatar local history in the Ural region.

We wish the author new creative successes and new books!

First Deputy of the All-Tatar Society of Regional Studies,

Head of the Committee for Work with Tatar Local Lorers of the Executive Committee of the All-Russian Union of Culture, Professor Albert Burhanov