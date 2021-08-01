Kildeev  kids acquaintd with  Tatar folk musical instruments

Kurai, kubyz, sornay – these Tatar folk musical instruments are the historical memory of the Tatar people and the basis of their musical culture.

In honor of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity, an event “Tatar folk, musical instruments” with viewing an electronic video presentation was held in the Kildeevsky rural House of Culture for children.

A very small part of the primordially Tatar musical instruments are used at the present time. Instruments of European origin, which penetrated into Tatar life at the end of the 19th century, are much more popular. However, even today it is impossible to imagine Tatar holidays without kurai, kubyz or dumbyra.

With the help of the presentation, Tatyana Zinonova told the children that the Tatar folk instruments include: gusli, kurai, kubyz, sornay, mandolin, accordion, and others. Each instrument is polyphonic, and today it is impossible to imagine Tatar holidays without them.

Many Tatar folk musical instruments were lost and today they are experiencing a new birth. Musical traditions, folk instruments, musical culture of the Tatar people are an integral part of the historical memory of the Tatar people in which the spirit and spirituality of the Tatars.