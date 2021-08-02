“the World Halal Day” to be held in Kazan

Kazan will host the Islamic Business Forum “the World Halal Day” in 2022. The founder of the forum Mohamed Jinnah announced this at the international economic summit “Russia – Islamic World: KazanSummit 2021”.

“I am pleased to announce today that the World Halal Day in July 2022 will be held in Kazan,” he said, in particular.

“The World Halal Day” has been held annually since 2014 in different parts of the world. The main goal of the forum is to promote halal products. In 2019, “the World Halal Day” was first held in Russia as part of the Volga Investment Summit in Samara.