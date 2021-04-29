Competition of video invitations to the republic will be held in Tatarstan

Tatarstan will host a contest of video invitations to the republic in the TikTok format. Children from the 1st to the 11th grade will be able to record videos up to a minute in Tatar, English and Russian, where they will offer to visit their village, district, city or Tatarstan in general.

Winners in each age group will go on a free excursion to the Yelabuga State Historical and Architectural Museum-Reserve and visit the Alabuga multilingual school. Tatiana Larionova, Deputy Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, Executive Director of the NGO “Republican Fund for the Revival of Historical and Cultural Monuments of the Republic of Tatarstan”

“The Assembly of Tourist Volunteers of the Republic of Tatarstan proposed to organize an invitation video competition“ Native Tatarstan ”, where children in their native language can address everyone and invite them to visit,” the speaker noted.

She recalled that a similar drawing competition was held in 2019, the best of which got on a special calendar, which was extremely in demand among the residents of the republic. In addition, the competition is gaining special relevance this year, which in Tatarstan has been declared the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity.

This time, the TikTok platform was chosen, because it is one of the most popular social networks among schoolchildren. The competition is open to children and adolescents from the 1st to the 11th grade, as well as students of additional education schools, added Larionova.

The competition will be held in nine nominations:

– Video invitation to the native land for grades 1-4 of a secondary school;

– Video invitation to the native land for grades 5-8 of a secondary school;

– Video invitation to the homeland for grades 9-11 of a secondary school;

– Video invitation to the native land for grades 1-4 of the district secondary school;

– Video invitation to the native land for grades 5-8 of the district secondary school;

– Video invitation to the native land for grades 9-11 of the district secondary school;

– Video invitation to the homeland for the younger age group of additional education;

– Video invitation to the homeland for the middle age group of additional education;

– Video invitation to the homeland for the older age group of additional education;

The competition will be held in two stages. The first will select the ten best works in each category, based on the number of likes on TikTok, and the second will select three winners in each category.

From April 30, your videos must be sent to [email protected], said Yulia Bashirova, general director of the Assembly of Tourist Volunteers of the Republic of Tatarstan.