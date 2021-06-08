Danis Shakirov took part in the organizational meeting on the Sabantuy in Kuzbass

Today, the head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov took part in the organizational meeting on the holding of the International Mining Sabantuy in Kuzbass.

The meeting was held in an online format based on the ZOOM platform, the session was moderated by the First Deputy Governor of Kuzbass, Chairman of the Government of Kuzbass Vyacheslav Telegin.

Danis Shakirov welcomed the meeting participants on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev. He also noted that the World Congress of Tatars is actively preparing for the International Miners’ Sabantuy. In particular, at the moment, the arrival of 250 delegates from 21 regions of Russia and abroad is being organized.