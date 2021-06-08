The presentation of the book “White Wolves” by Farit Farisov took place at the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan

On June 2, 2021, the presentation of the book “White Wolves” by Farit Farisov took place at the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. The release of the documentary and fiction novel is timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the first president of the Chechen Republic, Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov.

The format proposed by the host of the evening, head of the Department of Culture of the Religious Board of Muslims of the Russian Federation, Renat Abyanov – a dialogue with participants and eyewitnesses to the events of the book, pleased the audience. Each speaker added a bright touch to the portrait of the book that became the main discovery that evening.

Rising on the stage, the speakers – famous figures of culture, science and art shared with the guests their thoughts not only about the story, but also those events that it opens in a new way. The philosophy of the evening is to talk about what is important: about the people who make history and those who become its witnesses. The lively dialogue of the participants and the genuine interest of the public created a special atmosphere of trust.

The book is about great people, – this is how the people’s poet of Tatarstan, laureate of the Republican award named after Gabdulla Tukai Ravil Fayzullin described it. “Literature should unite us, this is its main humane goal,” he said.

White wolves are the key book. She does not give exhaustive answers, but only invites you to talk. A dynamic, exciting story filled with vivid and recognizable images: Karim Khakimov, Akhmat Kadyrov, Ravil Gainutdin. Three styles of storytelling are woven into the book’s plot of the war in Chechnya and the founding of the new state of Saudi Arabia. This was done, according to the author, on purpose, because the book contains different eras, countries, languages, war and peace, prose and poetry, documentary materials, fiction and parables.

“The book is written about our most difficult years, the first and second Chechen wars, you need to understand and read it between the lines,” shared his impressions of the People’s Writer of the Chechen Republic, laureate of the State Prize of the Russian Federation in the field of literature and art, chairman of the Writers’ Union of the Chechen Republic Kanta Ibragimov. He presented Farit Farisov with the medal “M.A. Sholokhov ”of the Writers’ Union of Russia.

Communicating with the hall Kanta Khamzatovich noted: “Today I once again became convinced that Chechens and Tatars are kindred people. Here, in Kazan, you are proud, courageous, courageous, cultured people who have a huge history, rich traditions, a colossal store of knowledge. The wisdom and strength of tradition are with us. ”