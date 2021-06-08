Vasil Shaikhraziev met with  Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council Vasil Shaikhraziev, within the framework of a working trip to the Kyrgyz Republic, met with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Ulukbek Maripov. Vasil Shaikhraziev briefly told the meeting participants about Tatarstan, about key projects being implemented in the Republic of Tatarstan, about the structure of power, about the activities of the public association “Tatar-Bashkir Cultural Center of the Assembly of the People of Kyrgyzstan”.

He expressed confidence that it is necessary to further develop relations between the republics in various sectors, increase trade and, in general, actively cooperate.