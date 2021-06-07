The courses of the Tatar language at the RPO “TNKA of the Penza region” are over

Together with the academic year 2020-2021, the courses of the Tatar language at the RPO “TNKA of the Penza Region” ended.

From September to May, my Sunday school students and I learned the basics of the native word, learned to construct sentences and translate, read fairy tales in our native language, conducted open lessons dedicated to the life and work of the great Tatar writers.

At the final lesson, the teacher of the Tatar language and literature, the methodologist of the Kayuma Nasyiri Center, Yangurazova D. R. presented certificates of completion of the additional general developmental program “Tatar language. Initial level ”of the Kazan Federal University. From March to May, the guys took online training for this course. Congratulations!

We thank Dina Ravilevna for her professionalism, love for the culture of the Tatar people and her incredible talent for finding the key to the heart of every student. We thank the guys for their interest and desire for knowledge!