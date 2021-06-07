Rustam Minnikhanov heads the republican organizing committee for the celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam

Rustam Minnikhanov is heading the republican organizing committee for the celebration of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam. This became known during a meeting in Bulgar.

“An organizing committee has been created to celebrate the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the state of the Volga Bulgaria. I am the head of the committee. An instruction was given to form a federal organizing committee. Work is also underway on it. We hope that together with all our colleagues in Islam we will hold this event at a high level. Preparation works are underway, ”the President of the Republic of Tatarstan said.

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnullin is taking part in the meeting on organizing anniversary events.

We remind l that Khusnullin headed the organizing committee for holding and celebrating the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. The corresponding order was given by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.