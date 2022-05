The head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Fanisovich Shakirov will visit the city of Novokuznetsk on a working trip. On June 25, the II International Mining Sabantuy will take place here. Now we are preparing for the national holiday.

On May 30, a regular meeting of the organizing committee of the II International Mining Sabantuy will be held in Novokuznetsk. Danis Shakirov will take part in the event.