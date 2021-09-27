Danis Shakirov will visit the Republic of Uzbekistan with a working trip

On September 27, Danis Shakirov, Head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, leaves for the Republic of Uzbekistan on a working trip. The delegation also includes Lena Kolesnikova, President of the Tatar Kyzy International Competition, Guzaliya Giniyatullina, Executive Director of the Tatar Kyzy International Competition, Marina Kostina, Chief Director of the Competition, and others.

An Organizational Meeting for the International Competition “Tatar Kyzy” is planned in the city of Tashkent. There will also be a meeting in the Committee on Interethnic Relations and Friendly Relations with Foreign Countries under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan.