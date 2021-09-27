The Kazakh delegation took part in the “National Assembly” (“Millet Jyeny”) in Kazan

Plenary session “Millut Kyeny” (National Assembly) of the World Congress of Tatars with the participation of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N.Minnikhanov, State Councilor of the Republic of Tatarstan M.Sh. Shaimiev, Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan F.Kh. Mukhametshina. The hall was attended by deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation and the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, numerous state and public figures, heads of hundreds of Tatar public organizations, representatives of the Tatar clergy and intelligentsia, Tatar youth and the press. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the Milli Shura National Council of the World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev. During the meeting, a ceremony of presenting state awards took place. The Duslyk Order was awarded to the Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Republican Public Association “Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs” Khairullin Grif Timurzagitovich. We congratulate our compatriot on the high award and wish him further fruitful work for the benefit of friendship between the peoples of Tatarstan and Kazakhstan.

In Kazan from the Republic of Kazakhstan to participate in the two-day program Millut Kyeny from 23 to 24 September arrived: Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Republican Public Association “Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs” G. Khairullin, founder of the Tatar School of Arts in Semey, head of culture “Altyn Türki Bishege” Akhunzhanov GG, philanthropist Khazipov R.S., chairmen of Tatar and Tatar-Bashkir public associations of Almaty and Aktobe region Niyazoova N.I., Khabibullina E.G., Abdulkhalikov R.A., Akhunzhanov D.G., chairmen from other regions of Kazakhstan and Plenipotentiary Representative D.R. Valeev.