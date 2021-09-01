Days of Tatar cinema will be held in the Samara region on September 23-26

From 23 to 26 September 2021, the Days of Tatar Cinema will be held in the Samara Region (in the villages of Kamyshla and Alkino, in the cities of Togliatti and Samara). The event is organized by “Tatarkino” with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture of the Samara region and the Samara regional Tatar society “Tugan tel”.

We remind the audience will be presented with two new films – full-length films “Sambel” and “Apipea”: September 23 at 16.00 and 18.30 – in the village of Kamyshla; September 24, 15.00 and 17.30 – in the village of Alkino, Pokhvistnevsky district; September 25 at 16.00 and 19.00 – in Togliatti (Burevestnik cinema); September 26 at 16.00 and 18.30 – in the city of Samara (cinema “Khudozhestvenny”).

Drama “Sambel” (12+).

The film is based on the work by Zifa Kadyrova “Sagynyrsyk – min bulmam”.

According to the plot, Sambel and Bulat fall in love with each other, they have a child. But Bulat betrays their feelings. Over time, he realizes his mistake, but it is too late to correct it. In the meantime, unable to forgive the lie, Sambel with her little son goes to relatives in Bukhara …

Starring: Sabina Asanova, Dinar Khusnutdinov, Aldar Valeev.

Directors: Rashid Malikov, Ramil Fazliev.

(2020, 80 min.)

Musical “Apipa” (12+).

A comedy story about how the female musical group “Apipa” goes on a tour of the republic, which is accompanied by unexpected turns and events.

In a desperate situation, the artists take off their masks and turn into vulnerable women with their life problems.

The film is played by the actors of the Tinchurinsky Theater

Artem Piskunov, Reseda Salyakhova, Rustem Gayzullin, Zulfiya Valeeva, as well as famous Tatar pop performers – Firdus Tyamaev, Elvin Gray, Alsu Abulkhanova, Alina Sharipzyanova, Dilya Nigmatullina, Lyaysan Makhmutova, Lyaysan Zakirova, Gulshina Falshataariyeva.