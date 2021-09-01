Tatar State Philharmonic Society announces the contest “Tatar Syuze”

The Commission under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for preservation and development of the Tatar language announces the “TATAR SҮZE” contest for those who are mastering the Tatar literary language.

The competition is held in the following nominations: poetry, fables, prose, poetic family, singer-songwriter, professional performer.

To participate, you must send a video and fill out the application form for participation from September 1 to December 1, 2021. Video recordings are accepted to the email address of the Tatar State Philharmonic named after [email protected] and on WhatsApp at +7 (919) 690-04-22.

The results will be announced on February 21, 2022, on the International Mother Language Day, at the Gala Concert at the Philharmonic.

There are no age restrictions for participation in the competition.

The organizer of the competition is the Tatar State Philharmonic Society named after Gabdulla Tukai.