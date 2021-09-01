Weekend in national costumes: how Kazan hosted the Milli Kiem festival

Kazan celebrated the Day of the City and the Republic. During the holiday, the traditional costume festival “Milli Kiem” was held on the territory of the Kaban Lake embankment. The guests of the event changed into national costumes. On the site shops were presented with a variety of souvenirs, food courts with national dishes, and also played out historical stories dedicated to Kazan and Mardzhani Street, where the event took place.

People enjoyed the festival in national costumes

This year the holiday was dedicated to ancestral dynasties and family values. The main actions at the holiday took place within the framework of an immersive performance that described the historical events of the Old Tatar settlement. The performance was directed by the actor and director Iskander Nurizyanov.

Guests came from different parts of Tatarstan, and there was not a single person who was removed from what was happening at the festival. The site was divided according to interests, both for elderly people and for young people. Despite this, people of all ages actively communicated with each other.

“I come to the festival every year. I am 18 years old, on the contrary, ”laughs 81-year-old Rimma Mortazina. In honor of the holiday, she put on her favorite folk costume and also went out for a walk in the Kaban.

“I really like this holiday, it’s nice that everyone honors family traditions,” the guest shared.