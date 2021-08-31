Chairman of the Council of Elders of Tatars and Bashkirs in the Republic of Uzbekistan Rim Giniyatullin congratulates on the Day of the Republic

Chairman of the Council of Elders of Tatars and Bashkirs in the Republic of Uzbekistan Rim Giniyatullin congratulates the Tatarstan people on the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan. This is stated in a letter addressed to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

The 1000th anniversary of Kazan, the Universiade, and hundreds of international events

held in Tatarstan, but most importantly, the successful economic development of the whole of Tatarstan is also an invaluable contribution to the preservation of the Tatar people. We, your compatriots in Uzbekistan, ask you to accept congratulations to the whole of Tatarstan and wish you health, friendship and mutual understanding between all peoples living in Tatarstan, ”the letter says.