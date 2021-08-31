Danis Shakirov welcomed  the participants of the festival “Uynagyz, Garmunnar!”

Today, on August 30, the accordion festival “Uynagyz, garmunnar!” Has started. The guests and participants of the holiday on behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasily Shaikhraziev were greeted by the Head of the CGT Executive Committee Danis Shakirov.

The republican festival of folk art “Uynagyz garmunnar” began at 11.00 on the square in front of the Kamal theater. It was attended by folk groups and the artist Firdus Tyamaev.

The holiday continued with a parade of accordion players. This year the festival “Uynagyz, Garmunnar!” takes place for the 36th time. About a thousand musicians and artists from 28 regions of Russia have been invited to the event.