Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin congratulates Tatarstan on the Day of the Republic

The spiritual leader of Russian Muslims, Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin, sent congratulations on the state holiday of the Republic of Tatarstan – Republic Day to the President of the Republic Rustam Nurgalievich Minnikhanov:

Dear Rustam Nurgalievich!

On behalf of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Russian Federation and myself, I cordially congratulate the Republic of Tatarstan and all its multinational and multi-religious people on the state holiday – the Day of the Republic!

I am convinced that the Republic of Tatarstan, as one of the brightest and strongest constituent entities of the Russian Federation, is called upon to show the world an example of harmonious, genuine integration of centuries-old traditions, spiritual and cultural heritage with the rhythm of life, aesthetics and technologies of our time. With the status of a 1000-year-old city, Kazan is a dynamically developing city filled with creative energy and the spirit of youth. And the entire Republic of Tatarstan inherits the historical memory of many states and peoples that inhabited this beautiful land, protected it, cultivated and extolled the name of the One Allah on it.

Prayerfully I wish all Tatarstan people peace, good, protection of Allah Almighty from all hardships, success in righteous labors and the Creator’s help in all good undertakings!

Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin,

Chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Russian Federation,

Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia