Valentina Matvienko congratulated the leadership of Tatarstan on the Day of the Republic

Tatarstan is a reliable stronghold of Russia in the Volga region, as well as a hospitable home for residents of many nationalities. This is stated in the congratulatory telegram of the Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko. A congratulatory address was sent to the President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and the Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan Farid Mukhametshin.

Matvienko stressed that the inhabitants of Tatarstan carefully preserve the traditions and culture of the republic, and Kazan, the “pearl of the region”, is rightfully called the third capital of Russia. It is the largest industrial, scientific, educational, spiritual and sports center in the country.

“Today, being one of the most developed constituent entities of the Russian Federation in all respects, Tatarstan is confidently moving along the path of positive transformations in the economy and social sphere, steadily increasing its investment and innovation potential,” said the chairman of the Federation Council.

She recalled that currently in Tatarstan, many diverse projects are being implemented, industrial and agricultural enterprises are working, engineering, tourism and transport infrastructure is developing.

“I am sure that the state authorities of the Republic of Tatarstan will continue to do everything possible to improve the well-being of people, and its residents will actively participate in solving national problems,” she concluded.