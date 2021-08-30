In Chelny, after the festival “Aquarelle-2021”, Tukay’s flower portrait will be moved to the embankment

In Naberezhnye Chelny, the portrait of Gabdulla Tukai created for the festival of flowers “Aquarelle-2021”, which started today by the teachers of school No. 44, will be moved to the embankment of the same name. The corresponding recommendation was given by the mayor of the Auto City Nail Magdeev, Chelninskiye Izvestia writes.

In addition, the head of the city, after examining the flower paintings placed along Hasan Tufan Avenue from the intersection with Chulman Avenue on the road to Maidan, advised to transfer the work “I love Chelny” to Azatlyk Square.

Other compositions after the end of the flower festival will also be transferred to parks and urban spaces. In total, 18 large works based on folk tales are presented to the public. There are Shurale, Su anasy, the Scientist Cat, and the Kolobok. The flower figures were created by management companies, educational and cultural institutions.

164 outlets for the sale of seedlings were organized. For guests of the event, a photo zone in the form of a volumetric frame with flowers is provided, the newspaper notes.

The regional stage of the Akvarel-2021 festival was held from 10 to 18 August. The symbol of the event this time was a bell, symbolizing openness, wisdom and beauty. The event will end tomorrow, then the results of the competition organized within its framework will be summed up. It is held in seven nominations: “Volumetric Composition of Flowers”, “Painting of Flowers”, “Flower Column or Arch”, “Green Wall”, “Vertical Garden”, “Masquerade Costume” and “Queen of Flowers”.