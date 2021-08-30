Rustam Minnikhanov addressed the people of Tatarstan on the occasion of the Republic Day

Address of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“Dear people of Tatarstan! I sincerely congratulate you on the main public holiday – the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan!

We celebrate this holiday with a sense of pride for our native republic and confidence in the future. Tatarstan is distinguished by high production and personnel potential, social and political stability, interethnic, interreligious peace and civil harmony. We are strong in our unity and aspiration for the future.

The republic, being one of the supporting regions of our multinational Fatherland, makes a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s power, creating conditions for iality of life of people. This is the result of the well-coordinated work of all enterprises and organizations, all branches and levels of government, as well as the support of our programs and projects by the country’s leadership and personally by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin.

Investment attractiveness, the creation of new high-tech industries create prerequisites for socio-economic development. Improvement of social and cultural infrastructure, implementation of programs for the construction and overhaul of health care facilities, education, rural clubs, summer camps for children, along with projects for the development of public spaces, parks and squares, the improvement program “Our Yard” make the life of Tatarstan residents more comfortable and prosperous.

We take great care of our historical and cultural heritage, the preservation and development of languages, cultures and traditions of representatives of all peoples living in Tatarstan. Particular attention is paid to these issues in the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity. A striking example of concern for traditional spiritual values ​​was the creation of the Bulgarian Islamic Academy and the reconstruction of the Cathedral of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God.

Dear friends, Republic Day unites us all with the past, present and future of our native land, inspires us to new victories.

With all my heart I wish you good health, happiness and prosperity, good spirits and optimism.

Happy Holidays! Happy Republic of Tatarstan Day! “