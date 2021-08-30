Congratulation by Vasil Shaikhraziev on the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan

Dear compatriots, dear people of Tatarstan!

I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan. It is gratifying that this year the Republic Day is being held within the framework of the celebration of the “Year of the Native Languages ​​and National Unity of Tatarstan” and the “Year of Unity of the Tatar People” announced by the National Council of the All-Union Committee of the Russian Federation.

Republic Day is a common property for representatives of different religions and more than 170 nationalities living in the territory of Tatarstan. Today we can be proud of our successes, achieved high results, talented individuals at the Russian and world level. We are marching with time. In the context of world globalization, we are making every effort to preserve national traditions, rich culture, spiritual heritage and language. It is especially pleasing that our compatriots living outside Tatarstan recognize Kazan and our republic as a spiritual and historical homeland. Wherever we live, we share the same goals. We strive for the well-being of the Motherland, for the bright future of the young generation, for the prosperity of Tatarstan.

Dear friends, I wish you all good health and prosperity, a peaceful sky over your head and love for your homeland. Happy Holidays!

Sincerely,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev