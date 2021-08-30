tatruen
Home / News / Congratulation by  Vasil Shaikhraziev on the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan
Congratulation by  Vasil Shaikhraziev on the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan

Congratulation by  Vasil Shaikhraziev on the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan

in News, 30.08.2021 0

Congratulation by  Vasil Shaikhraziev on the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan

 

Dear compatriots, dear people of Tatarstan!

 

I sincerely congratulate you on the Day of the Republic of Tatarstan. It is gratifying that this year the Republic Day is being held within the framework of the celebration of the “Year of the Native Languages ​​and National Unity of Tatarstan” and the “Year of Unity of the Tatar People” announced by the National Council of the All-Union Committee of the Russian Federation.

 

Republic Day is a common property for representatives of different religions and more than 170 nationalities living in the territory of Tatarstan. Today we can be proud of our successes, achieved high results, talented individuals at the Russian and world level. We are marching with time. In the context of world globalization, we are making every effort to preserve national traditions, rich culture, spiritual heritage and language. It is especially pleasing that our compatriots living outside Tatarstan recognize Kazan and our republic as a spiritual and historical homeland. Wherever we live, we share the same goals. We strive for the well-being of the Motherland, for the bright future of the young generation, for the prosperity of Tatarstan.

Dear friends, I wish you all good health and prosperity, a peaceful sky over your head and love for your homeland. Happy Holidays!

 

Sincerely,

 

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars                                                                                         V.G. Shaikhraziev

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.