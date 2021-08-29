13 reasons to visit the new building of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan

A year ago, the National Library of Tatarstan moved to the building of the former National Cultural Center “Kazan”. This event can be called an epoch-making event for the city – the library not only received new premises, but experienced a rebirth, turning from a traditional book depository with reading rooms into an advanced platform for creative meetings, training sessions, scientific discussions and musical presentations. The demand for such a format of work with readers is evidenced by the statistics of library attendance: 1.5-1.7 thousand people on weekdays and 2 thousand on weekends. On average, the number of visitors to the library reaches about 50 thousand people a month. It is expected that by the end of August the number of residents and guests of the city who have visited the library since spring, when it fully started working, will be 300 thousand people. Why absolutely everyone should visit the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan, we will figure it out in this article.

Two reading rooms: classic and original

One of the main innovations of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan is the division into two reading areas. And one of them works in an unusual format – no library cards and no bans on conversations. This is a versatile reading room housed in a glass annex. The “crust” is only needed here if you decide to take the book with you. By the way, there is a wide choice – the library contains hundreds of thousands of books, and 40 thousand of them are allowed for lending.

In order to feel the atmosphere of a traditional library, you need to climb a little higher to the classic hall. In this zone, you won’t be able to have a heart-to-heart talk with someone, and you can’t get here without a library card. Interestingly, the wooden boxes with paper files from the old building on Kremlevskaya Street have been preserved, but now they serve rather as a museum exhibit. There are also showcases with an exposition in the hall, which is regularly updated.

Automatic issue of books

To take a book home, you no longer need to look for a librarian. You can do this yourself using a special terminal. The user just needs to put the book in the box and scan the library card, which is issued at the first visit at the registration desk.

The book is issued for 21 days, after which you can either turn it in or extend the term of use – for this it is not necessary to come to the hall, you can just call. As noted above, the books available for loan are presented only in the universal hall.

Open source computers

The library has a spacious computer room with Wi-Fi connection, and everyone can use the equipment. If there is no free computer, you can come with your laptop and sit at any place. Various master classes and events are also held here. You can follow the schedule on the social networks of the library.

Comics for kids

The renovated National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan has three children’s rooms at once: for toddlers under 6 years old, junior schoolchildren and adolescents.

In the space for the crumbs, educational books are collected, there are special tables where they can draw.

In the hall for children of primary school age, in addition to books, you can find a collection of comics. True, as librarians admit, they sort them out very quickly. Here on Saturdays there are meetings of the Chitashki children’s club. Every week, the children, together with the librarian, choose a book, read it, discuss it, and also engage in creativity. For example, they create crafts based on the plot of the work.

The room for teenagers is located a little away from the main space of the public library, because they want to be independent – this is the age of rebellion, employees say.

Locked locker

The library, as expected, has a lot of shelves, all of them are marked with appropriate plates for convenience. In the central part of the universal hall, another mysterious cabinet with glass doors has recently appeared, which is locked with a key. As explained in the library, books marked 18+ were placed in it.

What are these works? They contain erotic or violent scenes. To get one of these books, you need to contact the staff. Librarians will ask for a library card, check the age and give out the correct book.

Collection of records by Tatar singers and composers

The versatile hall is complemented by a music zone. In a small room, you can not only find books on a relevant topic, but also play the piano without disturbing anyone – the sound from the instrument is output exclusively to the player’s headphones.

And also in the music zone there is a collection of records with recordings of Tatar singers and composers, there are music books. A little further, there are shelves with publications about art: painting, sculpture, theater, architecture, etc. In addition, exhibitions of paintings are periodically held in the universal hall. They are usually prepared for the holidays.

On the advice of the librarian

Books can be found in the universal hall