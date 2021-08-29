Tara youth will be told how to find sponsors for projects

TToday, in the capital of Tatarstan, an asset of Tatar youth from more than 20 regions of the Russian Federation and 5 foreign countries gathered. The reason was the enlarged meeting of the World Forum of Tatar Youth (WFTM). According to the WFTM Charter, the forum is held once every two years. The previous forum was held in 2018.

According to the chairman of the WFTU Lenaria Muslyumova, gaining new knowledge is an integral part of the forum, therefore, in addition to the extended meeting, an educational program was organized for the leaders of youth public organizations. “We have introduced modern trends into the program, such as digitalization, cultural programming of spaces, media production and others,” explained Lenaria Radikovna.

The educational part of this forum is being held within the walls of the Volga State Academy of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism. Today the forum participants have already listened to a blitz lecture: 100 questions about the history of the Tatars from the historian Airat Fayzrakhmanov and the political scientist Ruslan Aisin. Journalist Radif Kashapov spoke about trends in contemporary culture. In the afternoon, a conversation is expected with the director of the non-profit organization Alliance Francaise Regina Bogomazova. The speaker will tell you how to find sponsors for projects, how to build a network around the world, how language courses can attract people to a public organization and what are the trends in the field of NGOs.

The cultural program of the first day will end with the Final Game of the Interregional Tatar League of KVN “Aydә ShayART!”

“This year we are with the team of the Tatar KVN League” Aydu ShayART! ” traveled to all federal districts of the Russian Federation. Finalists of these games arrived in Kazan – teams from Tyumen, Yekaterinburg, Astrakhan, Novosibirsk, Moscow, Bashkortostan and Aktanyshsky district of Tatarstan. One of these teams will take away the Cup of the KVN Tatar League from Kazan, ”said the chairman of the All-Russian Federation.