Delegation of Naberezhnye Chelny State Pedagogical University visited Uzbekistan

From 10 to 16 July 2021, a delegation from Naberezhnye Chelny State University (NGPU) visited the Republic of Uzbekistan. A delegation consisting of L.M. Galiev, adviser to the rector’s office and A.M. Akhmetov, dean of the faculty of physical culture and sports, accompanied by the representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan A.A. Akhtareev, held a meeting at the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Tashkent. An agreement was reached on the participation of NSPU in the programs of Rossotrudnichestvo – a quota company for admission to universities of the Russian Federation in January-March 2022, joint events “Territory of Health”, “Entertaining mathematics”, “Literary evenings”. An agreement was also reached to hold an online “Open Day of the NGPU”.

At the meeting in the Tatarstan representative office in Uzbekistan, issues of interaction with the Ministry of Public Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Tashkent State Pedagogical University named after Nizami, vocational guidance events in Tashkent and the Tashkent region, participation of NSPU in international educational exhibitions in Uzbekistan were discussed.

With the assistance of the representative office of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan, negotiations were held with the exhibition company MYFAIR (“Education and profession in the Republic of Uzbekistan”). Based on the agreements reached, an interview with applicants from Tashkent was conducted on the basis of the company.

In the Khorezm region of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the delegation held a number of meetings with school directors and school graduates. She also met with the chairman of the Tatar cultural and educational center of the Khorezm region D.T. Latypova, an agreement was reached on attracting compatriots to study at the NGPU.

Fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation of the Republic of Tatarstan with the Republic of Uzbekistan in the field of higher education is expanding and deepening, which is evidenced by the visit of the delegation of the NSPU to Uzbekistan.