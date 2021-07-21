On the square in front of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal, the “Fair of Masters”

From 23 to 27 July on the square in front of the Tatar State Academic Theater named after G. Kamal, the “Fair of Masters” will take place, which will bring together masters, artisans, artists, designers and creative associations from 25 regions of Russia in the framework of the I Ethno-Fashion Festival of folk art and decorative applied arts “Lifestyle – Cultural Code”.

The site “Fair of Masters” will introduce both traditional authentic products and modern works of authorship:

interior and decor items, designer ceramics and porcelain, lacquer miniatures, glass jewelry, stone and wood products, leather and felt, copper and bronze, jewelry and bijouterie, stained glass painting, designer ethnic clothing, accessories, souvenirs and much more.