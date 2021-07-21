Mufti spoke about the activities of the  RT  Religious Board of Muslims (DUM RT)   to  chiefs  of  Administration of the President of Russia

On the day of Eid al-Adha, the DUM RT was visited by distinguished guests – Deputy Head of the Department of Internal Policy of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Anatoly Vylegzhanin and Head of the Department of the President of the Russian Federation for Interaction with Religious Organizations Yevgeny Eremin. The guests arrived in the capital of Tatarstan to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the opening of the Orthodox cathedral in Kazan, but on the day of the day they visited the residence of the RB of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan. The guests were accompanied by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Tatarstan, Head of the Department of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for Domestic Policy Alexander Terentyev and were greeted by the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Khazrat Samigullin and his deputy, rector of KIU and RII, Chairman of the Council for Islamic Education Rafik Hazrat Mukhammetshin.

First of all, the mufti gave the Moscow leaders a tour of the historical complex of the Galiev Mosque and the Mukhammadiya madrasah and spoke about the progress of repair and restoration work here, as well as about the priority directions of the development of the Muslim education system in Tatarstan, trends in the training of religious leaders. Rafik Hazrat introduced in more detail to the main achievements and problems in the Muslim educational institutions of the republic, on the issues of staffing the needs of the Russian ummah, on the interaction of religious educational institutions with secular ones.

The meeting continued with a business lunch, during which Kamil Hazrat spoke in detail about the multifaceted work of the muftiate, including scientific, publishing, educational, etc.