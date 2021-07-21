A festive namaz in honor of Eid al-Adha was performed in the Galeyevskaya mosque

In the Galeyevskaya Mosque of Kazan, a festive namaz was held on the occasion of Eid al-Adha – the holiday of sacrifice, which today Muslims celebrate around the world. The mufti, chairman of the SAM RT Kamil khazrat Samigullin congratulated Tatarstanians on Kurban-bairam.

“Oh, you, my fellow believers, celebrate with great reverence the boundless mercy of the Almighty. Today we are celebrating the great holiday of Eid al-Adha. I sincerely congratulate all of you on this holiday. May the Almighty accept our prayers, our sacrifices, our good deeds, made today, and save us from fiery hell and give us all paradise, ”said the mufti.

He conveyed the congratulations of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov on the occasion of the holiday. The head of the republic also took part in the holiday prayer. Namaz passed in compliance with all sanitary and epidemiological requirements in a pandemic. In the mosque itself, Muslims stayed with respect to social distance, some of the parishioners performed namaz in the courtyard of the mosque.

The TV channels “TNV Tatarstan”, “TNV Planeta”, “Khozur TV” and the official website of the DUM RT were broadcast live.