V.G. Shaikhraziev’s congratulations on the holiday of Eid al-Adha

Dear compatriots, dear fellow believers!

On behalf of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars and on my own behalf, I cordially congratulate you on the glorious holiday of Eid al-Adha.

May the Almighty bestow all of us with good health, peace of mind and fill our hearts with nobility.

From time immemorial, our traditions and customs, cultural heritage, national identity are closely interconnected with the religion of Islam. God forbid, in the future, in the name of the prosperity of our people, to live and rejoice in joint successes in good endeavors.

May Eid al-Adha bring joy and happiness, prosperity and love to every home. And may the Almighty accept our worship and sacrifices.

Yours faithfully,

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan,

Chairman of the National Council

World Congress of Tatars V.G. Shaikhraziev