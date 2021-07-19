Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Verkhneuslonsky district with a working trip

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev visited the Verkhneuslonsky District on a working trip, where he took part in a zonal meeting on the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of nearby regions, the Assembly of the Peoples of the Republic of Tatarstan, the ministries of education and science, culture, and the Public Council. Before the meeting, the guests visited the Naberezhno-Morkvash House of Culture, a library, a museum and a kindergarten.

At the plenary part of the seminar, which took place in the regional House of Culture, speakers made speeches, among whom were the deputy head of the executive committee Gulia Kamaletdinova, her colleagues from Apastovsky, Kaibitsky and Kamskoustinsky districts.

Vasil Shaikhraziev listened to the reports, recommending, in particular, that the Verkhneuslonsky district open Sunday schools so that not only Tatars and Russians could study their native language, but also other nationalities living here.

“What we have seen is inspiring. Obviously, work in this direction did not begin in your area today. A good foundation has been laid and there are all prospects for further development, ”the Deputy Prime Minister said after the meeting.

The meeting in the Verkhneuslonsky district became the 11th outing event in the republic, which is dedicated to the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity. A meeting of the republican organizing committee will be held in August.