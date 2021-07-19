The largest collection of leather mosaics in the world will be presented in Kazan

The National Museum of Tatarstan will open the exhibition “Tatar Patterned Leather: Craft, Tradition, Art” on July 16 at 15:00. It is dedicated to the craft of the Kazan Tatars for the manufacture of patterned shoes, which are known almost all over the world.

The famous footwear was once worn in Europe, Asia and even America. Many exhibits will be shown for the first time, organizers say.

Visitors will see how this craft developed in Kazan and its environs from the end of the 18th to the beginning of the 20th century. The most interesting thing is that the technique of the unique Kazan seam, performed exclusively by hand, has not changed over time.

Among the exhibits are the famous ichigi, embroidered with silver and silk, which adorned the stand of the Tatar Republic at the World Exhibition in Paris in 1925. Patterned footwear is widely represented in the clothing complex – not only of the Kazan Tatars, but also of the peoples of Central Asia.

In the section of modernity, you can learn how the art of leather mosaic was mastered by professional artists, creating fashion accessories and interior items. Today this art is being developed by young masters – graduates of the Kazan Art School named after Feshin. Their best works will also be seen by visitors to the exhibition, which will run until the end of August.