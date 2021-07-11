Development of the first collection of modern Tatar clothing is planned in Tatarstan

Tatiana Chernoguzova, author of the project for the study of Tatar fashion “Your Yool”, together with a team of Tatarstan designers and artists, has developed about 30 outfits that represent a fresh look at traditional national images. It is planned that the costumes will become the base, which will later grow into a collection. Tatyana Chernoguzova herself informed the IA “Tatar-inform” about this.

“I hope that “Your Yool” will become a brand that will develop Tatar fashion,” Chernoguzova shared.

The dresses were created for the short fashion film “Yukha”, based on the fairy tales and myths of Tatar folklore. The premiere of the film took place the day before in one of the spaces of the National Library of the Republic of Tatarstan. The 15-minute movie rethinks aditional national images and explores the issue of national identity.

The film was directed by Tatiana Chernoguzova herself, who shared that the preparation and work on the film Yukha had been going on for more than a year, and the information collected during the development of the costumes was poured into the Instagram media “Your Yool”, which popularizes national art. According to her, the collected material has accumulated so much that Chernoguzova is not going to stop there. She plans to develop even more images, which in the future can become part of the wardrobe of not only Tatarstan people, but also Russians in general and even foreign fashionistas.

According to her, the development of the project requires sponsorship. This was one of the reasons why the picture was sent to many international short and fashion film festivals in Germany, France, the USA and Italy, where, according to the director, they may be interested in supporting this project.