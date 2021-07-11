An application with Tatar tongue twisters has been developed in Russia

In Russia, the creators of the free application “Progovoriyka” with tongue twisters in the Tatar language. In addition to the Tatars, 19 more nationalities gathered there: Russians, Abazins, Adyghes, Balkars, Bashkirs, Buryats, Mari, Kabardians, Cossacks, Kalmyks, Crimean Tatars, Kumyks, Moksha, Tuvinians, Udmurts, Circassians, Chechens, Chuvash.

According to the developers, through acquaintance with tongue twisters of different nations, people will be able to learn better about their culture.

Languages ​​and folklore, like nothing else, hide in themselves the character and mentality of the people, their wisdom, what makes the people a people, and not a part of a blurred global world. And modern technologies give us a wonderful opportunity to preserve, develop and enhance our traditions and culture, – the project leaders note.

Each tongue twister is illustrated, professionally voiced, and on the screen of their smartphones, users will see text in two languages: the language of a particular people and Russian. The application is available for free download on IOS and Android platforms.