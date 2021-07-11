The Tatar autonomy of the Penza region has summed up the results of the competition “I love you, my native land!”

The long-awaited results of the I City competition of students of the historical and local history movement “I love you, my native land!” have been summed up. The jury studied the works, gave an assessment and chose the winners in each of the nominations.

In the final III stage, a final conference will be held, at which the best competitive works of pupils will be presented and the Winners and leaders will be awarded with diplomas of the Penza City Education Department, RPO “TNKA of the Penza Region”, valuable gifts, collections of the competition “I love you, my native land!” will be held in September 2021, the time and place of the event will be announced additionally.

Congratulations to all participants and wish them continued success!

The project is being implemented with the grant support of the Penza City Administration to support national and cultural autonomies.