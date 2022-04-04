tatruen
Exhibition dedicated to Tatar culture opens in Moscow

As part of the “Return to the Origins” project, the Dar Cultural Center (Moscow) today, April 1, opened an exhibition dedicated to the culture of the Tatar people and dedicated to the month of Ramadan and the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the peoples of the Volga Bulgaria. The exhibition presents works by young artists, designers, photographers, as well as iconic historical and contemporary books of the Tatar people.

The exhibition will run until May 1st. Within a month, thematic creative evenings, master classes dedicated to the culture of the Tatar people will be held at the Dar cultural center.

Exhibition opening hours: 10:00-22:00

Free admission.

