Activists of the Tatar Autonomy of Moscow, workers of the Tatar Cultural Center, members of creative teams honored the memory of the great Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukai and laid flowers at his monument on Novokuznetskaya Street.

Speaking to the audience, director of the TCC Anver Khusainov spoke about the history of installation of this monument, and head of the library, Rozalia Khanafeeva, spoke about the role of Gabdulla Tukai in formation of the Tatar literary language. heritage.