Danis Shakirov met with the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Khazrat Samigullin

Today, on the 4th day of the month of Ramadan (April 16), the head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars Danis Shakirov and his deputy for work with Tatar public associations in the regions of the Russian Federation Mars Tukaev visited the RT Religious Board of Muslims After Friday prayers, the honored guests met with the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Khazrat Samigullin.

Danis Shakirov, on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, congratulated Kamil Hazrat Samigullin on his election to the post of mufti for a new term and presented him with a memorable gift – a wristwatch.

Further, the participants of the meeting discussed preparations for the XI All-Russian Forum of Tatar Religious Figures “National Life and Religion”. Danis Shakirov acquainted those present with an approximate program of the event, dwelled on organizational issues, the content of the forum. The participants in the business conversation discussed the procedure for conducting breakout sessions, main topics, issues of attracting invited speakers, theologians, experts.

In addition, the leadership of the World Congress of Tatars noted high level of the VIII Congress of Muslims of Tatarstan and especially expressed admiration for the exhibition of achievements of the RB of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan within the framework of the “AMANAT” concept. “You are doing a great job of educating Tatar compatriots on the national and religious identity. We express our admiration that the Tatar people have such an educated, enterprising, wise mufti like you. We have nothing to say except words of gratitude, ”said Danis Shakirov. He recalled that during the forum for the clergy, the rich experience of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan will be used. In particular, he expressed the hope that the delegates of the theological forum will be presented with such directions as the revival of the spiritual heritage, the publication of the Koran and religious books and other areas of activity.