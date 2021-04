The House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan invites you to a concert! in News, Slider, Culture, General news, 04/15/2021 0 6 On April 17, in the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan, a concert of creative groups of the Tatar Cultural Center – the vocal duet “Apa-sekel” and the ensemble “Duslar” under the direction of Raisa Kabirova, will take place. Concert starts: 17.00 Address: Kazan, st. Pavlyukhina, 57, House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan. Free admission.

The House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan invites you to a concert!

On April 17, in the House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan, a concert of creative groups of the Tatar Cultural Center – the vocal duet “Apa-sekel” and the ensemble “Duslar” under the direction of Raisa Kabirova, will take place.

Concert starts: 17.00

Address: Kazan, st. Pavlyukhina, 57, House of Friendship of the Peoples of Tatarstan.

Free entry