There are two weeks left until deadline for accepting applications for the competition for the best brand ideas for the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam!

A little more than two weeks are left until the end of accepting applications for the All-Russian competition of brand ideas for the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. Anyone can take part in the competition from the DUM RT.

The purpose of the competition is to select and use as symbols the best brand ideas for the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria, which reflect the main goals, objectives and content of the upcoming anniversary events. A brand idea means its concept, graphic image (logo) and word designation of the brand (slogan). According to the organizers of the competition, the idea of ​​the brand should reflect that Russia with a rich and ancient history of the development of Islam on its territory is part of the Muslim world.

Applications and creative works are accepted from March 1 to April 30. You can send them to the email address: [email protected] The results of the competition will be announced by May 30, 2021. In total, the organizers will choose three winners. Under the terms of the сompetition, each of them will receive a cash prize of 100,000 rubles.

The selection criteria for competitive works will be: the depth of the topic disclosure; creativity; expressiveness of ideas and artistic solutions; compliance with the theme of the Competition; reflection of the content of anniversary events; originality and uniqueness of the idea and artistic solution; skill; content of the sketch; technical performance.

Detailed conditions of the competition are in the Regulations. For participation, you can call: (843) 237-59-39. The results of the Contest are published on the DUM RT website dumrt.ru.