Tukay – in vogue!”  

On April 15, 2021, on Memorial Day of Tukai, at 12.30 in the exhibition hall of the Literary Museum of Gabdulla Tukay, an exhibition of works by young artists of Tatarstan “Tukai is in vogue!”, Dedicated to the life and work of the great poet, opens.

The exhibition is timed to the 135th anniversary of the birth of Gabdulla Tukai, the 35th anniversary of the opening of the Literary Museum of Gabdulla Tukai, the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity in the Republic of Tatarstan.

The exhibition hall of the Literary Museum of Gabdulla Tukay is a platform where art exhibitions of Tatarstan and Russian masters of painting, including thematic and personal ones, are regularly held. This time the baton of venerable artists – Viktor Arshinov, Ozad Khabibullin, Mikhail Kuznetsov and Alexandra Semenova – is picked up by young masters of the brush, who in their works turn to the motives of the life and work of the famous Tukay. Artists, whose work was born in the 21st century, actualize Tukay’s works through artistic images, emphasize his modernity.

Visitors will see amazing paintings reminiscent of traditional Shamails and portraits made using the collage technique, works inspired by the philosophy of modern youth, and much more. After the opening of the exhibition, at 13.30, there will be an excursion about the memorial exhibits of Tukay “And the relics are the soul of Tukay”, and at 14.30 the doctor, candidate of medical sciences Marina Podolskaya will give a lecture “Doctor Klyachkin in the fate of Tukay”.