Forgotten Tatar national traditions began to be revived in Verkhneuslonsky district

Sabantuy is the favorite holiday of the Tatar people, both ancient and new, a holiday of labor, in which beautiful customs of the people, their songs, dances, and ceremonies merge.

Last Saturday, on the eve of the national holiday Sabantuy, which has been held for several years in the territory of the village named after Vakhitov, representatives of the public association “Ak Kalfak”, together with employees of the district’s club institutions, revived the long-forgotten national tradition of collecting gifts for Sabantuy. With songs, dances, jokes, the organizers walked along the streets of Bakcha Saray, Vakhitov, the villages of Vatan, Yanga Yul, Yangi Bolgary, where they were also warmly greeted with hot tea, treats and a good mood. Everyone wanted to do their bit for the upcoming holiday and tie their gift to the pole. At the perky voice of the accordion, everyone started dancing. A large number of scarves, towels, napkins and other gifts were collected that day. Now these are gifts bought in a store, and in the old days, girls who got married after Sabantui embroidered patterns on towels all year round. Unfortunately, these can now only be seen in museums.

Words of gratitude to the organizers were heard in every locality. People of the older generation recalled that collecting gifts before Sabantui was a tradition, culture of our people, and it was great that they decided to revive this custom. After all, such events bring up the national life and culture of the Tatar people in our children.