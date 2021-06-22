tatruen
On June 20, the XIII Republican Theater Sabantuy was successfully held in the Apastovsky district

The current Theater Sabantuy has brought together both artists and employees of 8 Republican state theaters. An artist of the Menzelinsky Tatar State Drama Theater named after S. Amutbaev, Gaifullin Nafis Nailovich, became an absolute batyr.

Overall game results:

1st place – Menzelinsky Tatar State Drama Theater named after S. Amutbaev and Buinsky State Drama Theater (14 seats);

2nd place – Tatar State Theater of Drama and Comedy named after K. Tinchurin and Kazan Tatar State Theater for Young Spectators named after G. Kariev (11 seats);

3rd place – Nizhnekamsk Tatar State Drama Theater named after T. Minnullin and Atninsky Tatar State Drama Theater named after G. Tukai (7 seats);

4th place – Naberezhnye Chelny State Tatar Drama Theater named after A. Gilyazov (4 seats);

5th place – Tatar State Puppet Theater “Ekiyat” (1 seat)

 

