The country group “Akbuzat” performed at the ethnic festival in Aleksandrov

On June 19, the creative team “Akbuzat” of the Tatar cultural center of Moscow took part in the 10th festival of folk traditional culture “Live, spring” in the city of Alexandrov, Vladimir region.

The festival was attended by representatives of the Tatar, Tajik, Russian, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Korean and other diasporas. Creative groups and performers introduced the guests of the festival to traditional songs, choreography, poetry.

“Akbuzat” performed several of its compositions based on Tatar folk songs.