Eldar Khamitov became the absolute batyr of Naberezhnye Chelny

The title “Absolute Batyr of Naberezhnye Chelny” on Sabantui was won by the champion in the weight category up to 100 kg Eldar Khamitov. In the final, he met with the heavyweight champion, who won in the weight category up to 150 kg, Ranis Gilyazetdinov.

The fight took place on the Maidan of the Pribrezhny Park, where a sports stage was specially built for this.

“Luxurious conditions. I have not seen anything like this on any Sabantui. And in Chelny it happened. In this city, not only pop stars perform on stage, but also kuresh wrestlers, ”the competition judge noted.

Eldar Khamitov won the title in a bitter struggle. Eight world champions and wrestlers from many cities of Tatarstan and Russia, including Moscow and St. Petersburg, came to compete for him in Chelny. However, the keys to the Lada Vesta car and the ram went to the Chelny resident.

Vadim Vasiliev from Chelnin became a batyr among youths under 18.