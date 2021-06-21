Razak Abdrakhmanovich Abuzyarov passed away …

The Tatar world suffered a grievous irreparable loss – one of the brightest representatives of the Tatar intelligentsia, chairman of the Eurasian Center Gabdulla Tukaya, Doctor of Pedagogical Sciences, Professor Abuzyarov Razak Abdrakhmanovich passed away.

The founder of the Eurasian Center Gabdulla Tukaya Razak Abuzyarov made a huge contribution to the preservation of the cultural historical heritage of the outstanding Tatar poet Gabdulla Tukai in Uralsk.

On his initiative, for the first time in Kazakhstan, a bust was erected and a square of Gabdulla Tukai was opened, in the year of the 1000th anniversary of Kazan, an exhibition about the Ural period of Tukay’s life was organized in the capital of Tatarstan, a number of international conferences were held, and works on the history and culture of the Tatar people were published.

Razak Abdrakhmanovich made a great contribution to the preservation of the objects of the Tatar settlement, connected with the life of Tukay in Uralsk. With his active participation, the historical Red Mosque, the Tukhvatullins ‘house were restored, the unique House-Museum of the poet was opened, the Imams Tulbaevs were returned from oblivion, the Usmanovs’ and Stella’s house in the Khan Grove were restored, work is underway to preserve the former Rakiibia madrasah, where the Eurasian Center Library after G. Tuaki will be opened .

Razak Abuzyarov devoted his whole life to serving the Tatar people and strengthening the unity of the Kazakh people. This is an irreparable loss for all of us …

The World Congress of Tatars, the Kazakhstan Congress of Tatars and Bashkirs express deep condolences to the family and friends of Razak Abdrakhmanovich Abuzyarov.