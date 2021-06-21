Mass race “ALGA TRAIL” was held in Kazan in honor of the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam

Today, on the 10th day of the month zulkagda (June 20), a mass race “ALGA TRAIL” was held on the territory of the Lebyazhye lake of the city of Kazan. The sporting event was organized by the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan in honor of the upcoming 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. The race was opened with reading of Surah Kur’an.

About 200 people came to the Lebyazhye lake to take part in the competition. Runners aged 5 and older came not only from Kazan, but also from Naberezhnye Chelny, Nizhnekamsk, as well as from Ulyanovsk, Astarkhan and Murmansk. The Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Khazrat Samigullin, who ran a distance of 5 km out of competition, also joined the mass race. Together with him, the example of Muslim youth is imam-mukhtasib of the Nizhnekamsk region Salikh khazrat Ibragimov, as well as teachers of the Russian Islamic Institute.

It is noteworthy that the participants came to start the competition with families – heads of families arrived with their spouses and children. Fortunately, the conditions of the race allowed everyone to express themselves – 4 distances were organized for men, women and children of different ages:

– men and women over 16 years old ran a distance of 10 km and 5 km.

– teenagers from 9 to 15 years old ran 1100 m, symbolizing the upcoming jubilee – the 1100th anniversary of the official adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria.

– and the youngest runners from 5 to 8 years old successfully finished by running 500 meters.

An entertainment program in the “minisabantui” format was organized for the fans.

The representative of the Ministry of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan Igor Golovin, head of the department for information and analytical support and international activities, also came to support the jubilee race. Together with Kamil Hazrat, he took part in the awarding of the winners. From their hands, the winners received medals and memorable sports prizes: tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, blankets, thermoses, children’s backpacks with office supplies, sweets, etc.

The race ended with a collective treat – pilaf, cooked in a cauldron, especially for amateur athletes.

The “ALGA TRAIL” cross-country race has become a means of promoting healthy lifestyles; popularization of trail running in the Republic of Tatarstan as a mass and public sport; professional development and development of special skills of athletes; assistance in preparation for their participation in Russian and foreign competitions; identifying the strongest.

Promotion of an active and healthy lifestyle is an integral part of the youth policy of the RB of RT Muslims. Sports events are an important means of uniting, strengthening friendship and mutual understanding among young Muslims, as well as between representatives of traditional faiths. They are focused on the formation of a personality with an active civic position, with a generally accepted system of values ​​and open to the perception of “other” religions. Such annual sports initiatives of the DUM RT as the All-Russian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament for the Shigabutdin Mardjani Cup and the All-Russian Tatar Wrestling and Armwrestling Tournament Koresh and Armwrestling for the Cup of the DUM RT gained great popularity among Muslim youth.