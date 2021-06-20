Sabantuy took place in the village of Kikino, Kamensky district

tatruen
The national holiday, dedicated this year to the 320th anniversary of the village, started with a solemn part. The guests of honor addressed the guests and participants of Sabantui with welcoming words:

–  Head of the administration of the Kamensky district Yurkin S.I.,

– Deputy Head of Administration of the Kamensky District O. A. Logacheva,

– Head of the administration of the Kikinsky village council Taktarov R.M. et al.

RPO “TNKA of the Penza region” at the festive event was presented by a member of the Presidium of the executive committee of the autonomy Abdrashitov T.R. presented the best workers with letters of thanks and souvenirs.

Sabantuy continued with a concert program with the participation of creative groups from the Kamensky region, funny songs in the Tatar language did not leave anyone indifferent. Sports competitions were held brightly and spectacularly: the conquest of the pole, competitions in kettlebell lifting, arm-wrestling, pull-ups on the bar, fight with bags, tug-of-war and many others.

 

